'Ghajini' director AR Murugadoss is one of the producers of '1947'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Filmmakers AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt have joined hands to produce a pan-India film titled “1947”.

“1947” will be directed by Pon Kumaran, jointly produced by Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt. The film is under the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on the floor soon.

Details related to cast and story are still under wraps.

AR Murugadoss shot to national fame directing the Aamir Khan-starrer “Ghajini” in 2008. The film went on to become a blockbuster. In 2014, he made “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, starring Akshay Kumar, and two years later he returned to Bollywood directing Sonakshi Sinha in “Akira”.

–IANS

