'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' actor Celeste O'Connor joins 'Madame Web'

- Advertisement -

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ actress Celeste O’Connor has been cast in ‘Madame Web’, an upcoming installment in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

O’Connor’s role has not been announced. They will appear in the comic-book adventure alongside Dakota Johnson, who is playing the title character, as well as Sydney Sweeney of aEuphoria’ fame, reports ‘Variety’.

- Advertisement -

The movie will serve as an origin story for Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is a paralysed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web. Her supernatural abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman. Given her condition, though, she’s never battled villains herself.

- Advertisement -

S.J. Clarkson, a Marvel alum through aJessica Jones’ and aThe Defenders’, is directing ‘Madame Web’.

‘Madame Web’ is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation to feature a woman in the headlining role. It is one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in Sony’s pipeline, including “Kraven the Hunter,” featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariana DeBose.