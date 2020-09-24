Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik blessed with baby girl

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child. Pop superstar Zayn tweeted to confirm the birth of their baby girl on Thursday.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x,” wrote the 27-year-old singer on his verified Twitter account, with folded hands and heart emojis.

Gigi later shared the news on Instagram. She wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Advtg.

Gigi’s father Mohamed commented on her post, saying: “Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl.”

The model’s friend Hailey Bieber wrote: “Welcome babygirl!! So happy for you guys.”

Model Emily Ratajkowski too congratulated Gigi and Zayn.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc