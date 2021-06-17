Giorgia Andriani reveals she is learning Indian languages

Adv.

Giorgia Andriani has learnt quite a few things after entering Bollywood, she not only speaks Hindi fluently but also has a good grip of her accent in Punjabi. Now the actress revealed that she is even learning Marathi. The actress was recently seen in the music video “Little Star” alongside Shehbaz Badesha which garnered a good response from the audience.

Giorgia Andriani recently was interacting with her fans through Instagram stories and posted ‘Been a long time…ask away’ to which one of her fans asked her ‘Aapko Marathi bolne aati hai?’ (do you know to speak in Marathi), the actress surprisingly replied back in Marathi saying that she doesn’t know Marathi but she is learning it, the actress left her fans in awe.

Giorgia Andriani seems to be grasping new languages very fast and in no time she will learn Marathi as fluently as she has learnt Hindi and Punjabi. Giorgia Andriani loves to learn and grab the cultural aspects of India and has expressed before how much she loves Bollywood, she even sings Hindi songs really well. The actress has also practised kathak before and learnt it with grace. The quick learner has created a fan base for herself on social media as she never fails to engage with them through her posts and stories.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series ‘Karoline and Kamakshi’. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film ‘Welcome To Bajrangpur’ alongside Shreyas Talpade.