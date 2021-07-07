Adv.
BollywoodNews

Goa CM pays tribute to late Dilip Kumar

By Glamsham Bureau
Dilip Kumar | pic courtesy: twitter
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday paid tribute to Indian film icon late Dilip Kumar, who died following prolonged illness earlier on Wednesday.

“Late superhero Dilip Kumar died today. On behalf of the people of Goa and the Goa government I offer my condolences. He was a superhero. He acted in so many films,” Sawant said.

He expressed his message in a tweet that read, “Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian Cinema and a prolific entertainer. Deep Condolences to the grieving family & fans.”

The 98-year-old actor passed away at a Mumbai hospital.

