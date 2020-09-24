Home Bollywood News

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Panaji, Sep 23 (IANS) Mumbai-based filmmaker Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting and assaulting his wife actress Poonam Pandey (29) following a “personal dispute” was on Wednesday released on conditional bail by a trial court.

Sam Bombay, who was been booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, has been directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Pandey is a social media influencer and has also acted in Bollywood films like ‘Nasha’, ‘The Journey of Karma’, and ‘Malini and Co’. She had married Sam Bombay last month.

Advtg.

Bombay was arrested after the police conducted enquiries at the South Goa hotel, where the assault allegedly took place.

In a statement, Goa Police said that the investigating officer had also requisitioned for CCTV footage of the incident.

–IANS

Advtg.

maya/arm

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous article'Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh Pandya loses battle to lung cancer
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband 1

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Panaji, Sep 23 (IANS) Mumbai-based filmmaker Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting and assaulting his wife actress Poonam...
Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband 2

'Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh Pandya loses battle to lung cancer

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband 2

Karan Kundra: Stop blaming industry for individual habits as drug use

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband 2

Screening for Kerala Film Awards begins under Covid protocols

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband 2

Sandalwood drugs case: B’luru Police suspend ACP, constable for leaking crucial...

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey's husband 2

Namish Taneja back on ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ set after isolation

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks