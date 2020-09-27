Home Bollywood News

GOT stars Rose Leslie, Kit Harington to become parents

By Glamsham Editorial
London, Sep 27 (IANS) Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame are expecting their first child.

The actress showed her baby bump in the new issue of Make Magazine, reports people.com.

She and Harington had played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit series “Game of Thrones” (GOT).

The dating rumours began in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled. They officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

After getting engaged in September 2017, they married in Scotland in June 2018.

In an interview with Make Magazine, Leslie spoke about her GOT experience. “It was an incredible experience, and for me — as an actor — it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers.”

Leslie and Harington are currently spending time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia.

–IANS

nn/in

GOT stars Rose Leslie, Kit Harington to become parents

GOT stars Rose Leslie, Kit Harington to become parents

