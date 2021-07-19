Gourov Dasgupta releases ‘Hanjugam’ from ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’

Adv.

Music composer Gourov Dasgupta released his latest composition “Hanjugam” from the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” on Monday. The track has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

This is for the third time that Gorouv has composed music for an Ajay Devgn film.

“My first film with Ajay sir was ‘Total Dhamaal’, that’s when my association with him started. Then I did ‘The Big Bull’ with him which came out recently, and this is my third collaboration with him. The song is called ‘Hanjugam’, it’s one of my favourite songs and it’s sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal. It’s a brilliant and massive film and this is the only love song sequence in the film which is picturised on Ajay sir,” says Gourov.

The composer reveals a special story behind how the song came into being.

“During the music sessions of ‘The Big Bull’, Ajay sir had heard this song and he immediately took it and I was really happy. Later on I got to know from (‘Bhuj’ director) Abhishek (Dudhaiya) sir that they had already shot another song on the same sequence. But Ajay sir loved ‘Hanjugam’ so much that went back and re-shot the entire sequence with my song, and that’s something that hardly ever happens in the industry. I was completely overwhelmed and full of gratitude when I heard this. I am grateful for the love and support I have got from Ajay Sir and would also like to thank Kookie Gulati sir who made this happen. This is probably going to be the biggest song of my career so far,” shares an excited Gourov.

Another one of Gourov’s tracks “Dream main entry” released recently. Starring Rakhi Sawant, the music video went viral in no time.

On the film front, apart from “Hanjugam”, Gourov has also composed a track for the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Chehre”.