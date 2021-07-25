Govind Khatri to portray a pivotal role in 'Mere Sai: Sharaddha Aur Saburi'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Govind Khatri will be seen portraying a pivotal role of Kakasaheb Dixit in the coming episodes of “Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi”.

Essaying the role of a lawyer, Govind’s character Kakasaheb works for the British Government and is unaware of Sai Baba’s teachings.

Remarking on his role, Govind says, “Kaasaheb Dixit who was a lawyer achieved a lot of success in his life yet, he was not happy because of the inferiority complex he felt. But, it changes completely as soon as he meets Sai Baba and learns about his divinity. When the makers approached me for the role and narrated the script to me, I immediately said yes. My family and I are huge Sai Baba devotees and I believe that the show Mere Sai covers topics that are important to society. I am honoured to be a part of the show.”

Elaborating further on his role, the actor shares: “Every track has its own set of lessons, and the show has succeeded in instilling the correct set of values in the audience. There is always something to take away.”

The track will show how Sai Baba would have an impact on Kakasaheb as soon as he meets him for the first time and eventually makes him his follower through his divinity, which helps Kaka to solve his personal issues as well.

“Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/ym/pgh