Govinda: ‘Apun aa gayela hain’, tests Covid negative

Actor Govinda has tested negative for Covid-19 after 6 days. “I have tested negative. We have done the RT-PCR test and the CT Scan as well to be double sure. There are absolutely no clinical symptoms. I thank all my well-wishers for the countless good wishes, blessings & prayers because of which I was able to defeat the virus sooner. My big thank you to the medical team.”

The actor took to reading books and watching movies during these days. “I will be taking the test at regular intervals now as guided by the doctors. I request everyone to please take all the necessary precautions.”

Govinda today shared a video bearing his trademark style to announce that he has tested negative for Covid-19. In the Boomerang video that the 57-year-old star shared on Instagram, he walks into a room opening a door. The clip shows him dressed in a white T-shirt with red and black striped, teamed with white pants and signature shades.

“Apun aa gayela hain!🕺🏼#testednegative,” he wrote alongside the video.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on Govinda’s post with emojis expressing love.