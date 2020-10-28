Advtg.
Bollywood News

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja excited about her new short film

By Glamsham Editorial
Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja excited about her new short film
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood star Govinda, is excited about her upcoming short film, Driving Me Crazy. The film also features television actor Mudit Nayar.

“Driving Me Crazy is about the online dating world. Youngsters these days are hooked to such apps in a quest to find love, which they seldom find. I am sure the audiences will be able to relate to the content and love it,” Tina said about the film directed by Purnima Lamchhane.

“Purnima knew what she wanted right from the beginning and hence the work of actors became easy. Mudit Nayar is an awesome actor and is fast and accurate. I wish that we as a team do more projects together soon,” added Tina.

The film releases on Zee5 on October 29.

–IANS

aru/vnc

