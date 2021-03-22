ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Gowtam Tinnanuri on 'Jersey' National Award: I am overwhelmed with love

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu film “Jersey” has won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards, for Best Editing and Best Telugu Film. The director is naturally full of joy and gratitude.

“I’m very thankful that our film ‘Jersey’ has received the highest honour, by winning the prestigious National Award for Best Film in Telugu. I’m overwhelmed with the love and response the film has received from all, and I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing the Hindi version of ‘Jersey’ to the national audience this coming Diwali,” Tinnanuri told IANS.

The sports drama is themed on late bloomers and revolves around Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his son’s dream of representing the Indian cricket team. The Nani-starrer went on to win numerous awards with the actor garnering positive reviews for his performance.

“Jersey” is being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal parts. Tinnanuri has directed the Hindi remake as well.

