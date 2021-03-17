ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Gracy Goswami loves her wedding look in 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Gracy Goswami, who is seen as Amrit in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, was very impressed by the jewellery used for a wedding sequence.

The jewellery was sourced from old Delhi for the shoot, and comprised antique pieces since the show is based in 1947.

“I was surprised to see the beautiful jewellery that they brought for the wedding look. All the ornaments were so pretty. I clicked a dozen photos of mine as I was in love with my wedding look. I feel so thankful to the entire designing and the style team who worked so hard to make my look so beautiful for Amdeer’s wedding. Talking about my style choices, I prefer small and delicate jewellery, which helps your outfit look better.” says Gracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says she loves the working environment on the set. “Working with the team of ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ is a lot of fun. The entire team is like a family and between shoots we are mostly hanging out in each other’s room. I love the role Amrit as she is simple and sweet but also has the will to change the things around her,” said Gracy.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” also stars Zaan Khan as Randheer, Shagun Pandey as Uday, Pranali as Radha and Yash Tonk as Brij. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaiwan's horror game back on sale post 'Xi Jinping' controversy
Next articleAshley Benson: One reason I hate being in this industry is unwanted attention
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ashley Benson: One reason I hate being in this industry is unwanted attention

Gracy Goswami loves her wedding look in 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Gracy Goswami, who is seen as Amrit in the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye", was very impressed...

Taiwan's horror game back on sale post 'Xi Jinping' controversy

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Taipei, March 16 (IANS) Taiwanese horror game Devotion, pulled from mainland China after subtle references mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping, including comparing him...

Circular economy can cut vehicle emissions by 75% by 2030

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) In order to address global warming, the adoption of circular economy practices combined with accelerated electrification in the automotive...

Amazon's hackathon to boost developers, software engineers

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Amazon India on Tuesday launched the 'Amazon Smbhav - Build for India' Hackathon to bring the community of developers...

Leprosy drug holds promise against Covid: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 16 (IANS) A team of researchers, including one of Indian-origin, has suggested that a leprosy drug holds promise as an...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates