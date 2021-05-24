Gracy Singh on Brother's Day: He is an amazing cook we have made memories in the kitchen

Adv.

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) On the occasion of Brother’s Day, actress Gracy Singh reminisces the fun times she has had with her brother during their growing-up years.

The actress says that her best memories with her brother are the ones from the kitchen, as he is an “amazing” cook.

“There are so many happy and fun memories with him. But the best has to be during meals as he has amazing cooking skills and we have made a lot of memories in the kitchen and around the table,” she says.

She adds: “He has always been there looking out for me, protecting me no matter what, even when our life led us along different paths.”

Gracy adds that although she and her brother are mostly busy, they make sure to check up on each other.

“Nothing has changed even now. Although we do not get enough time to spend with each other because of our busy lives, we still talk, catch up and share moments. Like an invisible thread, our love binds us together making sure of where we came from and what we mean to each other. So, I may not be there daily and vice versa, but we do take pleasure in being involved in the major aspects of our lives,” she says.

The actress is currently seen in the TV show “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” on & TV.

–IANS

