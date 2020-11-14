Advtg.
Bollywood News

Gracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Gracy Singh will celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually this year on Monday owing to pandemic restrictions.

While she is adjusting to the new normal at the workplace here, she is also taking the digital route to celebrate festivals.

“The festival of Bhai Dooj holds great importance for all of us in the family. It has always been a grand affair where we meet and spend time with each other,” said Gracy.

“Every year, the entire family has a small reunion in Delhi where we meet a little before Diwali and stay back till Bhai Dooj. However, this year it will be more like a virtual celebration,” she added.

She might not be physically present for the celebration, but has purchased a special gift for her brother.

“My blessings and best wishes are always with my little brother. And I wish all of you a very happy festive season,” she said.

Gracy is currently seen playing Santoshi Maa in &TV’s show “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

