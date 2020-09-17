Home Bollywood News

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team up

By Glamsham Editorial

Grammy winner Ricky Kej and National Award-winning filmmaker Arun Shankar Mohan are collaborating on a new single.

“We are living in difficult times, and the kind of situation we all are in right now forced me to think if we have gone wrong somewhere. This particular thought became the inspiration for my single,” said Arun.

He was working on a Hindi feature film, but had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

“Since my film work will not commence due to unavailability of permission to shoot in different places, I planned to work on my single,” said the filmmaker.

On working with Ricky, Arun said the composer is an active environmentalist and his music is mostly a depiction of nature.

“He has dedicated himself to this cause and I felt it would be best to work with him and compose a meaningful yet peppy track that gives out a positive message to the masses,” he said.

Arun will pen the lyrics for the song along with lyricist Raqueeb Alam.

Ricky, too, is excited to work with Arun. “He is a fantastic musician and shares my passion for creating art on social causes. He wants to give back to the society through his music, and I am glad that I can help him achieve this noble goal through this collaboration,” he said. –IANS/nn/vnc

