ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Grammys give special tribute to musicians who died over past year

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) The Grammys went a step ahead this year to honour musicians who passed away over the last year.

Apart from the usual display of names and photos of the artistes, which is the annual feature, this year the honour also included performances of songs by four musicians — Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine and Gerry Marsden — who died in the past year.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (or Silk Sonic) performed “Long tall Sally” and “Good golly, Miss Molly”, two of the biggest hits of Little Richard, as a tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, who died of bone cancer in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Richie sang “Lady”, his 1980 song that was first recorded by Kenny Rogers, who died last March. “I miss you Kenny,” he said after the performance.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performed John Prine’s “I remember everything”. Country-folk singer Prine died of Covid complications in April.

Singer Brittany Howard, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on the piano, sang “You’ll never walk alone,” a song from the musical “Carousel” that was covered by the Liverpool rock band Gerry And The Pacemakers. The band’s frontman Gerry Marsden died in January this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammys this year also paid tribute to Charley Pride, Eddie Van Halen, Adam Schlesinger and Ellis Marsalis. The list of those lost included nearly 1,000 people and could not be featured in full in the program but was posted online.

–IANS

smg/vnc/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEddie Murphy got lucky with kids
Next articleLyricist Prashant Ingole: Music industry only wants people who say yes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

SARS-CoV-2 jumped from bats to humans 'without much change'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 14 (IANS) A team of researchers has found that the virus SARS-CoV-2 has jumped from bats to humans without much change.The...
Read more
Sports

Laura rallies to win ITF WTT Cup tennis title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 14 (IANS) Brazilian-born Spanish player Laura Pigossi came back from a 1-5 deficit in the third set to scrape past Marianna Zakarlyuk...
Read more
Sports

Bhavani Devi first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) India's international sabre fencer Bhavani Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23 by virtue of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Lyricist Prashant Ingole: Music industry only wants people who say yes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Lyricist Prashant Ingole has come up with his YouTube channel with the purpose of exclusively promoting independent music.Prashant created...

Eddie Murphy got lucky with kids

Anthony Mackie on why Falcon didn't take Captain America's shield

Radhika Madan: Irrfan sir taught me to always be a student

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting 2nd child

Bollywood pours in wishes for birthday boy Aamir Khan

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021