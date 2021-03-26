ADVERTISEMENT
Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela in Bhagdad Style Street
First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover
Urvashi Rautela has recently featured on the cover of Baghdad Style Street for the March 2021 special issue, this marks her as the first Asian-Indian artist to be on the cover of Baghdad Style Street. The actress was last seen in the 2020 hit ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ and before that ‘Pagalpanti’, which starred her along with other stars like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, and many more.

Urvashi Rautela is looking mesmerizing on the magazine cover wearing an Abaya- Iraqi traditional attire and holding a leash on the horse, the look was completed with an impressive traditional Iraqi headpiece. The issue mentioned on the cover ‘Guess who runs Bollywood Now? Urvashi Rautela Bollywood’s Young Superstar’. Being on the cover of Baghdad Style Street is a remarkable achievement that Urvashi Rautela has fulfilled.

Urvashi posted her pic on the magazine cover with a caption saying, “Honoured to be the First Asian/Indian Artist to be on the cover of 🇮🇶 Iraq’s No.1 Magazine @baghdadstylestreet . Thank You Iraq 🇮🇶 Baghdad for always showcasing massive love towards me. I’m truly elated big love to all my fans & loved ones 🇮🇳 The history of Iraqi fashion is as diverse as the different cultures and influences which have passed through the country since its inception as an independent state. ☆ #love #UrvashiRautela #India #Iraq #Baghdad”

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in 2021’s cop-action-thriller web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ produced by Jio Studios, which will cast her along with Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela is going to play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in her big-budget sci-fi Tamil debut, talking about the South debut the actress will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’ a bilingual thriller, and the Hindi remake of ‘Thirutu Payale 2’. The actress is all excited for her international music collaboration ‘Versace’ with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be coming up with a music video ‘Mar Jayenge’ along with Guru Randhawa, the duo will be doing a romantic plot together in the music video.

