Right-wing group Bajrang Dal’s Gujarat unit on Wednesday evening tweeted videos of a “protest” against actor Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, where they were seen destroying the posters of the movie at a mall in Ahmedabad. Reportedly, Bajrang Dal ‘protesting against Pathaan
The controversy surrounds the movie’s recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’. The song features Shah Rukh and Deepika romancing in Spain. Right-wing groups and some BJP leaders have demanded a ban on the film as they feel offended by the contents of the song.
#BoycottPathanMovie— Bajrang Dal Gujarat (@Bajrangdal_Guj) January 4, 2023
कर्णावती में आज बजरंगीयो ने #पठान की धुलाई की, सनातन धर्म विरोधी @iamsrk और टुकड़े गैंग की @deepikapadukone की मूवी अब नही चलने देंगे।
मल्टीप्लेक्स में जाकर चेतावनी दी, मूवी रिलीज की तो #बजरंगदल अपना तेवर दिखाए गा।
धर्म के सम्मान में BajrangDal मैदान में। pic.twitter.com/cth0STQRbj