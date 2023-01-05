scorecardresearch
Bajrang Dal ‘protests’ against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’

Right-wing group Bajrang Dal’s Gujarat unit on Wednesday evening tweeted videos of a “protest” against actor Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, where they were seen destroying the posters of the movie at a mall in Ahmedabad.

Bajrang Dal 'protests' against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ pic courtesy twitter
The controversy surrounds the movie’s recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’. The song features Shah Rukh and Deepika romancing in Spain. Right-wing groups and some BJP leaders have demanded a ban on the film as they feel offended by the contents of the song.

