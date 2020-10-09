For Deeksha Joshi 376D is a'mode of education' for her

Advtg.

Gujarati actress Deeksha Joshi says her first Hindi film discusses gender issues and social values, and is almost like a mode of education.

Deeksha, who shot to fame working in the 2019 Gujarati film “Dhunki”, will be seen in the Hindi film, “376D”. The film narrates the story of two young individuals who fight for justice after a sexual assault.

“I have worked in lighthearted films previously but ‘376D’ is entirely different. I’m mmensely happy to be a part of such a project that deals with a serious issue as rape. Unfortunately, the number of rapes is increasing at an alarming rate, which comes as a shock to me. It has now become a widely-spoken issue in our society,” she said.

“The general awareness and sensitisation of rape can only happen if we address this issue, and this film is a step in that direction. ‘376D’ discusses the atrocities, gender bias, social injustice, and the judicial drama in-depth. More than a film, it is a mode of education for us,” claimed Deeksha, who also has a YRF project in her kitty. –ians/nn/vnc