Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday cracked a joke on Goa police booking model-actor Milind Soman for obscenity.

Taking to his unverified Twitter account, Devaiah wrote: “Milind Soman! cover up that k**a, And wait for kumbha mela — Goa police.”

The South Goa district police on Friday booked Milind Soman for obscenity, days after a nude photograph of the former supermodel taken while running on a Goa beach went viral.

A Goa Police spokesperson said that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Soman.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have also commented on Soman’s activity.

On Friday, actor Shekhar Suman tweeted from his unverified account cracking a joke on the same.

He wrote: “Milind Soman ran nude on a beach to celebrate his 55th bday. He has some balls.”

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Milind Soman…umra pachpan ki..harkatein bachpan ki (Milind Soman is 55 years old but acting like a child).”

On Thursday, actor-comedian Vir Das tweeted from his verified account: “I’m worried we are headed for a scary trend. Where 55 year old men who DON’T look like Milind Soman start running naked on the beach.”

