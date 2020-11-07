Advtg.
Bollywood News

Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday cracked a joke on Goa police booking model-actor Milind Soman for obscenity.

Taking to his unverified Twitter account, Devaiah wrote: “Milind Soman! cover up that k**a, And wait for kumbha mela — Goa police.”

The South Goa district police on Friday booked Milind Soman for obscenity, days after a nude photograph of the former supermodel taken while running on a Goa beach went viral.

Advtg.

A Goa Police spokesperson said that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Soman.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have also commented on Soman’s activity.

On Friday, actor Shekhar Suman tweeted from his unverified account cracking a joke on the same.

Advtg.

He wrote: “Milind Soman ran nude on a beach to celebrate his 55th bday. He has some balls.”

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Milind Soman…umra pachpan ki..harkatein bachpan ki (Milind Soman is 55 years old but acting like a child).”

On Thursday, actor-comedian Vir Das tweeted from his verified account: “I’m worried we are headed for a scary trend. Where 55 year old men who DON’T look like Milind Soman start running naked on the beach.”

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSalma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer
Next articleKajal Aggarwal, husband fly out for honeymoon

Related Articles

News

Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan passes away

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan, who directed Madhuri Dixit in the 1986 release, Manav Hatya, reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Actor...
Read more
News

Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious tip to Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Tuesday had a hilarious suggestion to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for Covid-19.Athawale,...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | FootFairy: An absorbingly probing dark irony

Vishal Verma - 0
FootFairy movie review is here. The &pictures original is a one of its kind direct to TV release on 24th October at...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity 1

Sunburn Goa 2020: Organisers hope to announce new dates soon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Panaji, Nov 7 (IANS) Sunburn Goa 2020 will not be held in December this year. The organisers issued a statement on Saturday saying they...
Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity 2

We plan out batsmen, using brain and skills: Holder on SRH...

Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity 3

Interactive social feed in live streaming for IPL play-offs

Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity 4

I have avoided bowling fuller lengths: Rashid

Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity 5

Johnny Depp’s forced exit from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise draws fan ire

Gulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity 5

Kajal Aggarwal, husband fly out for honeymoon

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks