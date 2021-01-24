Bollywood News

Gulshan Devaiah feels Bollywood stars at front row of ‘showing off’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah feels Bollywood stars like to show off the most; reacted to a news article talking about Kannada superstar Yash

By Glamsham Editorial
Gulshan Devaiah insta pic
Gulshan Devaiah (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actor Gulshan Devaiah feels Bollywood stars like to show off the most. The actor on Sunday reacted to a news article talking about Kannada superstar Yash reportedly doubling his fees for his upcoming film “KGF: Chapter 2”.

Reacting to the news, Gulshan spoke about how a bhai (don) would call up actors back in the 80’s if they ever boasted about how much money they are earning and how the times have changed.

He alleged that Bollywood stars are at the front row when it comes to showing off.

“Back in the 80’s you’d be getting a call from some bhai if you did Public Relations (PR) about how much money you’re making. Times have definitely changed for the good but ‘showing off’ ‘amar’ hai and Bollywood stars are at the front row of this kind of swagger. Ps: no disrespect intended just observation,” Gulshan Devaiah tweeted on Sunday.

“KGF: Chapter 2” is the second installment of the Yash-starrer successful KGF franchise where he reprises the role of Rocky. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel would release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

“KGF: Chapter 1” which released in 2018 won two National Awards in 2019 for “Best Action” and “Best Special Effects”.  –ians/abh/khz

