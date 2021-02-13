ADVERTISEMENT
Gulshan Devaiah: My life seems to fall in place after every adversity

Gulshan Devaiah had words of encouragement. He said that his life seems to fall in place rather than falling apart whenever adversity struck

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday had words of encouragement for fans on social media. He said that his life seems to fall in place rather than falling apart whenever adversity struck.

“Every time there has been an adversity, my life seems to fall in place rather than fall apart. From failing exams, getting fired to heartbreaks, major sickness and serious injuries, my life has only fallen in place after every such event. If it has happened to me, it can happen to you too,” Gulshan Devaiah shared on Instagram.

“I’m not exactly a super duper positive about everything kinda person but.. If it’s happened to me, it can happen to you too! Perception decides mood,” the actor added.  –ians/abh/vnc

