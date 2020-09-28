Home Bollywood News

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge’s ‘Footfairy’ about a killer’s foot fetish

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge star in the upcoming mystery drama Footfairy, and the trailer of the film promises murder, brutal thrills and psychotic obsession.

“The narrative takes the viewer on a journey to experience how an obsession can make one cross the line, just to get a sense of satisfaction. The movie’s take of psychotic obsession leading to crime is exciting,” Devaiah said.

Added Sagarika, “When unpredictable events come to the fore, the cat-and-mouse chase reaches a new level, and that is the most interesting part of our movie. It explores the deep dark side of an obsession, the way it plays with one’s mind and makes one do things that are unimaginable.”

Advtg.

Directed by the Kanishk Varma the film revolves around Vivaan Deshmukh, a CBI officer and his lady love, Devika. Vivaan sets out in pursuit of a serial killer who strikes and kills women driven by an absurd obsession for feet.

The &pictures original film is all set to hit television screens on October 24. –ians/aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot
Next articleAndhra CM asks PM for Bharat Ratna to SP Balasubramanyam

Related Articles

News

Footfairy Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in a psychological crime-thriller

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Giving you a sneak peak of what awaits you this 24th October, the channel dropped the trailer of the psychological crime thriller ‘Footfairy’ today, which unfolds the dark and eerie world of obsession.
Read more
News

Can fairies turn into your worst nightmare?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With 2020 being a window for many firsts, &pictures, takes a refreshing step in setting a benchmark in the broadcast space to...
Read more
News

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge starrer ‘Footfairy’ to premiere on &pictures

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge will soon be seen in a telefilm titled 'Footfairy', which will explore the dark side of...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge's 'Footfairy' about a killer's foot fetish 1

Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' to be out on Oct 29 as film...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his...
Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge's 'Footfairy' about a killer's foot fetish 2

'Pataakha' turns 2: Sanya Malhotra shares special 'yaadein'

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge's 'Footfairy' about a killer's foot fetish 2

Ex-Dharma man's lawyer's statement mischievous: NCB

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge's 'Footfairy' about a killer's foot fetish 2

When Raghav Juyal wore his mother's suit during lockdown

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge's 'Footfairy' about a killer's foot fetish 2

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge's 'Footfairy' about a killer's foot fetish 2

Lavanya Trpathi is a 'drama queen'!

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks