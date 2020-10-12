Advtg.
Gulshan Devaiah: TV has greater reach even today

By Glamsham Editorial
Gulshan Devaiah in an instagram post
Actor Gulshan Devaiah feels good content is the only way to bring back to television the section of audience that is currently moving away to OTT.

The actor plays the male protagonist in the upcoming film “Footfairy” that is set to release on television.

“In our country, TV is surely a widely watched medium of entertainment, especially for family audiences in small towns. We have seen during lockdown how the consumption of home entertainment has increased. It is true that people consume entertainment on phone, but in small towns people still have a TV set, and watch shows and films together. So we have a great reach there,” Gulshan told IANS.

He added: “Earlier, with progressive shows on air, people used to watch TV more. These days they find such content on OTTs. I think when our film ‘Footfairy’ releases on TV, the audience will get a chance to watch an engaging, experimental story on TV.”

“It has become a fair playground for actors like us because films are releasing directly on TV and on OTT platforms. The success of an actor in not just judged by box office collection. The star system and theatrical business will always be there but actors these days get their due in terms of opportunity and popularity from other mediums as well. I think nowadays talent gets its recognition,” he said.

Directed by the Kanishk Varma, “Footfairy” revolves around Vivaan Deshmukh, a CBI officer and his lady love, Devika. Vivaan sets out in pursuit of a serial killer who strikes and kills women driven by an absurd obsession for feet.

The &pictures original film is all set to hit television screens on October 24.  –ians/aru/vnc

