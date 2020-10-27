Advtg.
Bollywood News

Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious tip to Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale

By Glamsham Editorial
Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious tip to Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Tuesday had a hilarious suggestion to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Athawale, who made headlines with his ‘go corona go’ chant a while back, tweeted to announce on Tuesday that he has tested Covid positive.

“I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe,” tweeted Athawale.

Advtg.

Reacting to his tweet, the actor wrote on the microblogging site from his unverified account: “Corona go Corona Corona go corona three times a day for 14 days and every thing will be fine.”

Gulshan was recently seen in the noir psycho thriller “Footfairy” alongside actors Sagarika Ghatge, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ashish Pathode.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleYami Gautam reminisces about teen days in Chandigarh
Next articleYouTube star Carry Minati in Salim-Sulaiman song Date kar le

Related Articles

News

TV star Divya Agarwal loses father to Covid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) TV actress Divya Agarwal on Wednesday took to Instagram and announced that her father passed away after battling Covid-19."You are...
Read more
IPL

Get help son: Warne slams Samuels for explicit-laden tirade

IANS - 0
Sydney, Oct 28 (IANS) Australian spin great Shane Warne on Wednesday hit out at West Indies' Marlon Sammuels for the latter's explicit-laden rant against...
Read more
News

Tanvi Thakkar, Mohit Abrol in Aniruddh Dave's debut production

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Mohit Abrol have teamed up for an episode of the TV show produced by actor Aniruddh...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious tip to Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale 2

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks