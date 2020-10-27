Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious tip to Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Tuesday had a hilarious suggestion to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Athawale, who made headlines with his ‘go corona go’ chant a while back, tweeted to announce on Tuesday that he has tested Covid positive.

“I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe,” tweeted Athawale.

Reacting to his tweet, the actor wrote on the microblogging site from his unverified account: “Corona go Corona Corona go corona three times a day for 14 days and every thing will be fine.”

Gulshan was recently seen in the noir psycho thriller “Footfairy” alongside actors Sagarika Ghatge, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ashish Pathode.

–IANS

