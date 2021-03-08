ADVERTISEMENT
Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj reunite for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’

Lyricist Gulzar teams up with composer Vishal Bhardwaj once again, to score the music of the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 8: Iconic lyricist Gulzar teams up with composer Vishal Bhardwaj once again, to score the music of the upcoming dark comedy Darlings. The film is a mother-daughter relationship drama starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

“Darlings” marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen, and Alia Bhatt’s first project as producer. She has co-produced the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Confirming the news, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted, “With one of the most renowned and loved lyricists #Gulzar and the supremely talented music composer @VishalBhardwaj onboard, you’re up for a musical treat! #Darlings.”

Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj have earlier worked together in films such as “Omkara” (2006), “Chachi 420” (1997), “Kaminey”(2009), “Haider” (2014), “Ishqiya (2010)” and “Maachis” (1996).

“Darlings” also features Roshan Mathew, and is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, and traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

LATEST UPDATES

