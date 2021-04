Adv.

Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media, on Sunday, to announce that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow to help with the Covid outbreak in the country. In his post, the actor says that the hospitals will have “ultra modern” facilities and “1000 beds”.

He will open more hospitals in other cities subsequently.

“I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon. #CovidIndia #CovidHelp,” he wrote.

The actor has been extending help to Covid patients across the country and supporting them with their plasma and oxygen needs as well as organising beds.

He and his wife, actress Debina Bonnerjee, had tested positive for Covid last year and have also donated plasma recently. They have been urging their fans also to donate plasma.

The actor has also formed a special team and posted numbers on social media so that people can reach him easily in case they need medicines or anything else related to Covid.