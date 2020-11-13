Advtg.
Bollywood News

Gurmeet-Debina donate plasma for Covid treatment

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Friday donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The actors were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus a few months ago and have since recovered.

Gurmeet took to his verified Instagram account on Friday to share photographs from the hospital. He wrote: “I am donating plasma!! For #covid_19 patients. That’s dr. Ramesh. Nair hospital. Thanku @drgautambhansali1 for making everything possible. From healing to motivating. Nair hospital Mumbai Central.”

In another post, the actor urged all Covid survivors to donate plasma for the purpose of treatment.

He wrote: “Urge everybody to come forward and donate plasma at these needing times. Critical covid patients require plasma to recover. If you have recovered then extend a helping hand for others.”

Talking about the same, Gurmeet shared: “When I was diagnosed with COVID, thanks to God’s grace, we weren’t in too bad shape, and my wife and I were lucky as we were both young and had good immunity. But for those unfortunate individuals who are gravely ill due to the virus, we want to help as much as we can. I have realised how intense and horrible this virus can be. I sincerely want to thank Dr. Gautam Bhansali to make this possible for us and help us get through this process smoothly. We hope that our plasma aids in the recovery of the needy and brings them back to good health.”

Debina also shared photographs of her plasma donation on Instagram. The actress wrote: “The most amazing feeling in the world when you do something not for yourself but you suddenly get the strength to do it. Donating plasma for covid patient recovery is the best cause I think in todays times. Thank you Dr Bhansali @drgautambhansali1 for making the whole thing possible and the entire team of Doctors at the Nair Hospital especially Dr Ramesh G who helped the whole process look so simple and easiest. Thankuuu.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

