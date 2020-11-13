Guru Randhawa: Diwali a great time to reconnect with loved ones after lockdown

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa is in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family. He says it is a great time to reconnect with loved ones, especially after lockdown.

The festival of lights is just round the corner, and he feels it is incomplete without family.

“It is a great time to reconnect with our loved ones, especially after the lockdown.

Diwali is incomplete without family get-together and a lot of sweetness and great food. A lot of traditional dishes are prepared and I totally enjoy it,” Guru told IANS.

The Punjabi singer, who hails from Gurdaspur, also shared his fond memories related to the annual festival.

“I enjoy the festival of lights. Diwali brings so much of positivity and light in our lives. I remember as a kid, my family and friends in Gurdaspur would light up with candles and lamps. We would wait to step out in the evening to play with our friends. It is one of my fondest memories,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has been busy churning out hit singles in the non-film scene and Bollywood over the last few months.

After the success of “Naach meri rani”, the pop sensation unveiled “Teri choriyaan” for the Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer “Chhalaang”.

–IANS

