Advtg.
Bollywood News

Guru Randhawa opens up on his new song Teri choriyaan for Chhalaang

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Guru Randhawa has an interesting trivia to share on his latest Bollywood track.

The song “Teri choriyaan” is composed by Guru and sung by him along with Payal Dev for the Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer “Chhalaang”. Guru has also written the song along with the film’s co-producer Luv Ranjan.

“When Nushrratt and I were shooting for the song ‘Ishq tera’ in Manali, Luv sir had given me this hook line ‘Teri choriyaan’, and said we need to compose the song for ‘Chhalaang’,” recalled Guru.

Advtg.

The singer had written, composed and sung “Kaun nachdi” for Ranjan’s 2018 release, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, and he said: “I was extremely excited to work with him again, hence I had started writing the song at that very moment,” he added.

Guru said “Teri choriyaan” has a happy vibe. “It shows Rajkummar and Nushrratt getting to know each other and developing feelings that they are not ready to confess yet,” he said.

“Nushrratt is a great actor and very humble. She even taught me acting while we were shooting for ‘Ishq tera’,” said Guru about the single that had released in 2019.

Advtg.

“This time around, one will only hear me instead of seeing me as well, but I am delighted that Rajkummar and Nushrratt are in the video,” he added.

Speaking on the track, the film’s director Hansal Mehta said: “Guru Randhawa had composed this melodious song. I remember we had gone for a recce and Luv (Ranjan) had only played the initial lines of ‘Teri choriyaan’ and it was very catchy. The track has sweetness to it and it blends in perfectly with the innocence of the film and the relationship between Rajkummar and Nushrratt.”

“Chhalaang” will premiere for Diwali on November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAbhishek Bachchan on ‘Ludo’ role: A challenge but equally satisfying
Next articleMouni Roy flashes her ‘ring finger’! Is Mouni Roy engaged?

Related Articles

News

Madhavan: I am 50 and it feels people just want to give me love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan is happy with the love he gets from fans on social media. He says he does...
Read more
News

Shweta Tripathi: Mirzapur 2 closer to my heart

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi says she was excited working in the first season of the web series Mirzapur, but it is...
Read more
Dialogues

Amazon Prime Video ‘Wayne’ Trailer: Mark McKenna’s powerful dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for 'Wayne', the hit YouTube Red series featuring Mark McKenna
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Guru Randhawa opens up on his new song Teri choriyaan for Chhalaang 1

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks