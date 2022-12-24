Guru Randhawa, Saiee in vibrant avatars on 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' sets

Pictures from the sets of the Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ are here and they conjure up a palpable chemistry between their character of Heer and Ira. ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ marks the film debut of Guru, who is known for belting out chartbuster songs like ‘Lahore’, ‘Suit Suit’ and several others.

In the pictures, Guru and Saiee can be seen richly dressed while attending a function. While Saiee is seen in a red dress, Guru preferred to be in all-black. This song was shot at ‘D Grand Marquis Agra’ and the makers got 350 international and national background dancers.

Directed by G Ashok, the movie also stars Anupam Kher and Ila Arun and presents the story of middle-class life with quirkiness packed in the form of a family drama. The producer of the movie Amit Bhatia also announced that the movie is all set to release on Baisakhi, next year.

‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ is being produced under the banner of Mach Films. The banner’s second film will go on floors in April 2023 and will be shot in London, followed by the third in mid-2023.