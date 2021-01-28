ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Guru Randhawa suffers nose bleed during Kashmir's sub-zero shooting

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has suffered a nose bleed while shooting at minus 9 degrees celsius in Kashmir.

Guru posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a tuxedo and his nose bleeds. Behind him one can see snow-capped mountains.

“So difficult to shoot at -9 degrees Celsius but Hardwork is the only way forward. We did great shoot in Kashmir. Out soon” he wrote as the caption. 

Guru was shooting for the video of his new song in Kashmir. The music video  titled Abhi na chhodho mujhe also features actor Mrunal Thakur.

–IANS

dc/vnc

