Guru Randhawa to explore multiple genres as an actor

Singer-composer Guru Randhawa, who is all set to try his luck as an actor in Bollywood, is eager to explore different genres and not just limit himself to any one particular genre.

Talking about it, Guru Randhawa said, “I’m personally a big fan of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio movies. This is my first film and I want to give my 100% to it, I would try and like to explore different genre like romantic, thriller etc in movies and not to get stuck with one.”

Opening up on why he decided to try his luck in acting, the singer expressed: “Well, it was all very instinctive. I mean, there wasn’t a fixed process and I think it is a series of events that leads to one particular big event. It all fell in place one thing after the other. We signed this film last month and since then I’ve been excited to see my journey and the road ahead.”

His debut film is a Hindi musical drama which showcases the tumultuous journey of a young musician. If Guru Randhawa tastes success as an actor, would he like to continue both acting and singing?

“I would like to do both and I think for me they will go hand in hand,” he replied.

However, the musician is not ready to give up if his initial projects as an actor do not make it big.

“That’s destiny but my hard work will be constant always,” he shared.

Quizzed if he has taken any formal training in acting, the singer replied: “Over the years I have been playing different roles for my three-minute music videos but now only the duration of the movie will increase. I’ve learnt so much from Mrunal, Nushrratt, Nora (actors who have featured in his music videos) as they act for big screen. It’s always a pleasure to learn from such talented people.”

“The hard work and effort will be constant and will always be. I think I’m ready for my Bollywood debut,” Guru concluded.