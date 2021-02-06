ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Gwen Stephani reacts with humour to fan who trolls her for failing

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Gwen Stephani recently responded with humour and grace to a fan who trolled her for failing in a TikTok video.

“I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok,” the user commented on one of her videos, adding: “Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut.”

The singer replied: “Thank u for calling me out you’re right!!! TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait… am i a celebrity??”

The comment was posted on a TikTok video that Gwen made of herself lip-synching to “Bubble pop electric,” her song featuring Andre 3000 from her 2004 solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby”.

