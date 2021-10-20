Gwyneth Paltrow's children won't want to talk to her about sex

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, with her former-husband Chris Martin, is happy for their teachers to take the lead when it comes to educating her children about sex.

She said, “I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it.”

“I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever, so I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts, and then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal.”

Despite this, Paltrow wants her children to stay “really close to (their) own truth” in their love lives, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth, because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself.

“I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something you know feels right, and to act from that place.”

–IANS

dc/sks/skp/