Haathi Mere Saathi trailer to be out on March 4

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date of his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi’s trailer.

The trailers of Aranya, the Telugu version, and Kaadan, the Tamil version, will be released on the March 3, while the makers will release the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi on March 4. The film is expected to release on March 26.

The actor posted the three posters of the film and captioned them as, “Are you ready for 2021’s first trilingual film? The thrilling fight between Man VS Nature to #SaveTheElephants is back Stay tuned on @ErosNow for the trailer of Aranya and Kaadan releasing on 3rd March and Haathi Mere Saathi on the 4th of March! IN THEATRES on 26th March! (sic).”

The film was originally expected to hit screens in April last year but was postponed due to the lockdown. The film has been directed by Prabhu Solomon and also stars Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

