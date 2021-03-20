ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Hailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber.

“I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud,” the 24-year-old model said in an interview with Elle magazine for their April issue, reports People.

“Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, (it’s different). We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admits that the couple do “fight at times”, but the “work” they put in to stay together doesn’t feel much like “work” simply because, “I love him so much”.

“I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. I see forever with him,” she said.

“But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu’
Next articleAbhimanyu Dassani: The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Abhimanyu Dassani: The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do

Hailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber."I was...

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with "Ram Setu" co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on...

Post-Partition teleplay 'Aaj Rang Hai' reminds of today’s headlines

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Although her teleplay "Aaj Rang Hai" is set against the backdrop of post-Partition India, writer-director Purva Naresh says it is...

'Thala' Ajith takes auto ride in Chennai, surprises fans

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Super star of Tamil films, "Thala" Ajith took a ride in an auto-rickshaw through Chennai, surprising his fans. The...

Manoj Bajpayee: 'Shool' has become quite a game changer

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming thriller "Silence... Can...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates