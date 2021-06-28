Adv.
Hansal Mehta-Anubhav Sinha’s next film goes on floor

By Glamsham Bureau
Hansal Mehta-Anubhav Sinha's next film goes on floor
Hansal Mehta - Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high | pic courtesy: instagram
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta informed fans his next film, an action-commercial thriller, has gone on floors on Monday.

Mehta uploaded a picture on Instagram and captioned it: “‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held High’. That is how it is to make a film with friends. @anubhavsinhaa.”

Almost echoing his sentiment, Mehta stands with his head held high, looking out, amidst studio equipment in the black & white snapshot.

The untitled film is said to be a commercial action thriller, which will introduce two fresh faces. The film was in pre-production stage for a while and makers were waiting for the right time to start.

The film is co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

