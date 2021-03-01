ADVERTISEMENT
Hansal Mehta congratulates ‘Nomadland’ for Golden Globe haul

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta congratulates the makers of the film 'Nomadland'. The film won the award for Best Motion Picture

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate the makers of the film Nomadland. The film won the award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

“Truly a motion picture for the ages. A thing of rare beauty this film. #Nomadland (sic),” he tweeted with a picture of the announcement of the award from the Golden Globe official Twitter handle.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Nomadland stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May. It was nominated in the category of Best Motion Picture — Drama alongside other films such as The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The film also bagged the Best Director – Motion Picture award, while Zhao became the second woman to win the award for Best Director in the history of the Globes.

Zhao has produced the film as well, and became the first Asian woman to win the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama as producer. McDormand, who also produced the film, became the first woman to win as a producer. She is also the second woman who was nominated for both producing and acting in a film at the Golden Globe.

