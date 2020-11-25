Hansal Mehta: I'm afraid of repeating myself

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta has worked in different genres, and he admits he is not afraid of failure but of repeating himself.

Mehta is known for films such as “Aligarh”, “Shahid”, “CityLights”, “Omerta” and the recent web series “Scam 1992”. His new film “Chhalaang”, a sports dramedy, g=had an OTT release on Diwali and has been appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Asked if he is trying to shift gears from hardhitting films to softer fare as “Chhalaang”, Mehta told IANS: “I have always been shifting gears. So, my attempt is to keep trying different things. I am not afraid of failure. I am afraid of repeating myself.”

Mehta had recently praised actor Rajkummar Rao, with whom he has often collaborated, and said that the success of the actor makes him feel like a happy parent.

–IANS

dc/vnc