ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Hansal Mehta lauds BMC efforts while dealing with Covid patients

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta applauded the efforts of BMC while taking care of Covid patients in the city

By Glamsham Bureau
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 5: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta applauded the efforts of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while taking care of Covid patients in the city.

Mehta’s house help had tested Covid positive a while back and the filmmaker says she told him how well she was taken care of at a BMC facility.

“My house help tested Covid positive last month. She has recovered and was talking us how she and her family were looked after by @mybmc. Excellent care, quarantine facilities and from her account very well coordinated,” tweeted the filmmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his hit series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story will soon have a second installment titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi. Shooting for the series will begin later this year. The new season will be based on the 2003 stamp paper scam and its chief accused Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. Mehta will be directing this installment as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ co-stars Vishal Singh, Tanya Sharma reunite in music video
Next articleKaran Singh Grover promises ‘different flavour to love story’ in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Failure of Indian top-order batsmen continues

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's back-to-the-wall and power-packed rearguard century on Friday seems to have helped avert a chastisement of Indian...
Read more
Sports

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra now targets 90m barrier

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) After setting a national record of 88.07 metres during the third leg of Indian Grand Prix on Friday...
Read more
Sports

Neeraj Chopra sets national record in javelin

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Patiala, March 5 (IANS) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began the 2021 season with an outstanding performance and a new national mark --...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021