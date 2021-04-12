Hansal Mehta questions need to conduct polls amid Covid

Adv.

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday questioned the necessity of conducting elections in the country amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the country is at war with an enemy that is only mutating and debilitating its population are elections really necessary? Is power more important than human lives? Obvious answer but I’m asking nevertheless,” the “Scam 1992” director tweeted.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on the other hand reacted to reports of an impending lockdown in Maharashtra and expressed concern for daily wage labourers.

“My heart goes out to the daily wage earners. Y shld shops be shut? I can understand theatres/ malls bng shut but y shops & labour? Wasnt one migrant worker crisis enough? Y allow #politicalrallies & #ipl but not the poor to earn their living. Dark days ahead,” Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

“#lockdown is not the solution. #caution and #vaccination is. Let our poor not suffer anymore pls,” she added in a separate tweet.

Their reaction comes at a time when India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have registered a steady rise in Covid positive cases.

–IANS

abh/vnc