Bollywood News

Hansal Mehta reacts to 'The Big Bull' comparison with 'Scam 1992'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday reacted to a netizen comparing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film “The Big Bull” with his popular web series “Scam 1992”. The film and the series are broadly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life.

Hansal Mehta’s assertion comes on the same day that the trailer of “The Big Bull” was launched by producer Ajay Devgn on Twitter.

“Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love,” Hansal Mehta tweeted.

“And very intriguing trailer with such phenomenal actors. You are in great form @juniorbachchan. More power to the entire team of #TheBigBull on @DisneyPlusHS,” he added.

Mehta’s tweet came in response to a user who commented on Ajay Devgn’s tweet saying: “Appreciate efforts bt not the standard of @mehtahansal and @pratikg80 ‘s #Scam1992 …. Baap of all web series.”

“The Big Bull” is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is slated to drop digitally on April 8.

–IANS

abh/vnc

