Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Hansal Mehta shows symptoms, suspects Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday took to social media to inform that he has symptoms of Covid-19, adding that he might have contracted the virus. Mehta said he has fever and is awaiting test results.

“Looks like I’ve also got the virus. Throat, fever and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus,” Mehta tweeted on Wednesday.

Bollywood colleagues as well as netizens expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

Adv.

“Wish you fast recovery,” commented Kangana Ranaut.

“Please do take care & bounce back quickly! The world at large needs you around for a long time to come,” expressed Pooja Bhatt.

“All’s going to be well dear Hansal … much warmth,” wrote Rahul Dev.

Adv.

Hansal Mehta recently took to social media to mourn the demise of an Ahmedabad-based close cousin owing to Covid. The filmmaker claimed the Covid situation in Gujarat is actually worse than what is being reported by the media.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Adv.
Previous article‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ a joyous ride – Watch trailer
Next articleEmilia Clarke in final talks to join Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates