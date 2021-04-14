Adv.
Hansal Mehta looses cousin to Covid

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to mourn the demise of a close cousin owing to Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta | pic courtesy: instagram
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to mourn the demise of a close cousin owing to Covid. Mehta’s cousin was a resident of Ahmedabad. The filmmaker claimed the Covid situation in Gujarat is actually worse than what is being reported by the media. “Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported,” Mehta tweeted.

Commenting on his post, netizens expressed condolences.

“Sincere condolences dear Hansal … Om Shanti,” commented actor Rahul Dev.

Actress Sayani Gupta said that several other states, including West Bengal are going through a tough situation.

She wrote, “That’s the case with so many states. West Bengal is in a scary state too but obviously won’t be in news cause election rallies with lakhs of people are more important.”

