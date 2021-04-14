Hansal Mehta looses cousin to Covid

Adv.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to mourn the demise of a close cousin owing to Covid. Mehta’s cousin was a resident of Ahmedabad. The filmmaker claimed the Covid situation in Gujarat is actually worse than what is being reported by the media. “Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported,” Mehta tweeted.

“Sincere condolences dear Hansal … Om Shanti,” commented actor Rahul Dev.

Actress Sayani Gupta said that several other states, including West Bengal are going through a tough situation.

She wrote, “That’s the case with so many states. West Bengal is in a scary state too but obviously won’t be in news cause election rallies with lakhs of people are more important.”