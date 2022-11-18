Hansal on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘A privilege directing this powerhouse’

Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta has talked about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that it was a “privilege” directing her.

Hansal took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white picture. In the image, the two can be seen having a conversation.

The filmmaker captioned the image: “She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratika This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan.”

“@ektarkapoor @mahana_films Thank you @khamkhaphotoartist for these pictures.”

The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer.

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena’s second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.