Happy Diwali at the box-office thanks to Rohit-Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’

There was a time when even an average film, released during the festival of lights, Diwali, had a sure shot chance of success or a good opening at the least! However, the pandemic changed it all and there was a pall of gloom at the box office during Diwali 2020, with an impending second wave.

Having said that, Rohit Shetty’s Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer, SOORYAVANSHI (Akki in the title role), with additional thrust provided by Ajay Devgn (SINGHAM) and Ranveer Singh (SIMMBA), was always expected and predicted to set the record straight and provide a shot in the arm for the beleaguered industry.

With a huge release of well over 4000 screens, even with restricted occupancy in some states, SOORYAVANSHI has embarked on a 40 percent plus start, un thinkable start post the second wave!

While the first day can be anything from 30 to 35 crore (rough estimate), depending on how the remaining part of the day performs, as they say in box-office parlance, a good start is half the battle won, fingers crossed!