Happy Mother’s Day: Sara Ali Khan thanks her ‘maa ki maa’ for creating her ‘mommy’

Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph and thanked her grandmother for creating her mother Amrita Singh.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph and thanked her grandmother for creating her mother Amrita Singh. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of Amrita and her mother holding newborn Sara.

“Meri Maa ki Maa (my mother’s mother) Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay,” she wrote along side the image, which currently has over 1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Sara shared a video of herself working out. She captioned the clip: “Don’t pray for lighter burdens. Work for a #stronger backA

Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied. Don’t allow yourself to crack. And if you stop or fail or fall Just get right back on track.”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of “Coolie No.1”. Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”.

