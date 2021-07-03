Harbhajan Singh to debut in ‘Friendship’

Adv.

On Harbhajan Singh’s Birthday today, Toughened Studios Limited announces his big debut on the silver screen with the movie titled ‘Friendship’. Starring the cricket Harbhajan Singh, action King Arjun and Losliya in lead roles, the film is pitched to be a complete entertainment package. The makers shared an interesting poster with Singh and his friends in a ‘rapchik’ avatar and also shared a lyrical video which totally intrigues us further.

Harbhajan Singh has earlier played parts and has given guest appearances in the past but in ‘Friendship’, he will be seen in a full fledged role. Immensely popular in the North, especially Punjab, his fame is astounding, owing to his cricketing career but due to his stint in the Chennai Super Kings IPL team since 2018 his fame has stretched Pan-India. The film deals with friendship, action, sports and emotions all at once with social content.

Bhajji, a mechanical engineering student along with his group of friends in the beginning of first year, manages a clever escapade from all the ragging by the seniors. What follows next stays a mystery yet to be unfolded as we gradually, delve deeper into the emotions with this one of its kind rollercoaster journey of friendship. The film has a strong social message and as intriguing as it reads.

Slated to release this year, the film will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Starring Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, action King Arjun, presented by Toughened Studios Limited, ‘Friendship’ is Directed by John Paul Raj & Sham Surya, Produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi, Co-Produced by Ram Maddukuri.